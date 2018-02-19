CCPD MAKE TWO FRIDAY ARRESTS, MOUTH FULL OF MARIJUANA AND THEFT INVESTIGATION LEADS TO DRUG CHARGES

on 02/19/2018 |

Around 7:00pm Friday night, Officer Paul Reynolds, with Cave City Police, went to a residence on Old Lexington Road to recover property that was possibly stolen.

Once at the home, Officer Reynolds made contact with 37 year old Todd Oom, who gave consent to search the property. During the search, Officer Reynolds found several pieces of drug paraphernalia, marijuana and meth.

Oom was arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substances 1st Degree, Possession Of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor.Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by the Barren River Drug Task Force.

Around 8:30 Friday night, Officer Mark Johnson with the Cave City Police Department saw a 1993 Dodge Dakota not come to a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection of EP Terry and South Dixie Highway. After noticing only one tail light, Officer Johnson made a traffic stop.

After making contact with the driver, Officer Paul Reynolds and K-9 Jax were called to the scene. 18 year old Ricky Jones, of Edmonton, was a passenger inside the vehicle and was asked to get out while officers conducted a search.

While Officer Johnson was frisking Jones for weapons he noticed that Jones was chewing on something. He asked what he was chewing on and Jones stated, “Marijuana”. Shortly afterward Ricky Jones was placed under arrest and charged with Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, Prescription Controlled Substance Not In Proper Container 1st Offense.

Both men were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.