CCPD MAKES A TRAFFIC STOP AND ENDS WITH A DRUG ARREST

On Wednesday February 22, at 11:00 pm Officer Paul Reynolds with Cave City Police Department observed a 1999 Chevy Lumina traveling North on South Dixie Highway swerving all over the roadway. Officer Reynolds made a traffic stop and after further investigation arrested 50 year old Timothy Riley of Glasgow. Riley was charged with drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances 1st deg 1st off methamphetamine, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs aggravated circumstances 1st off. Riley was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by officer James Roberts.