Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley arrested 28 year old Michael Bybee of Cave City on Tuesday evening. Chief Riley observed Bybee on South Dixie Highway with expired registration plates and made a traffic stop on his vehicle. After a brief investigation Bybee was found to be in possession of twenty eight Xanax pills. Bybee was arrested and charged with expired registration plates, no insurance and trafficking in a controlled substances 3rd degree. Bybee was lodged into the Barren County Jail.
CCPD MAKES ANOTHER DRUG ARREST
on 01/10/2017 |
