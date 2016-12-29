CCPD MAKES ANOTHER DRUG BUST

Tuesday night, Officer Edwards with the Cave City Police Department observed a yellow 1999 Dodge pickup truck disregard the stop light at the intersection of South Dixie Hwy and East Happy Valley Road. Officer Edwards initiated a traffic stop on the driver Rick Howard of Cave City and learned despite having two previous convictions, he was driving driving on a DUI suspended license. Officers also found a bag of synthetic marijuana inside the vehicle.

Howard was placed under arrest and charged with disregarding a traffic control device, failure to wear seat belt, failure to maintain insurance, driving DUI suspended license 3rd offense, and possession of synthetic drugs and was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Officer Edwards was assisted in scene by Officer Michael Stevenson of the Cave City Police Department.