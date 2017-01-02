CCPD MAKES ARREST AT NEW YEAR’S EVE SAFETY CHECK POINT

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 31 year old Ricky Sams of Cave City on New Years Eve. Sams was traveling on Mammoth Cave Street when he entered a safety check point that Cave City Police had set up. After a brief investigation officer Reynolds was able to determine that Sams was under the influence of drugs. Sams was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Sams was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by several CCPD units.

