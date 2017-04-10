CCPD MAKES ARREST FOLLOWING COMPLAINT

On Saturday, April 8th 2017, Officer Garth Avery received a complaint of a fight in progress at Happy Valley Apartments located on East Happy Valley street. Upon Officer Avery arriving on scene and by further investigation, it was determined that the perpetrator had unlawfully entered into an apartment and assaulted 2 subjects that resided there. Stemming from the investigation, Officer Avery arrested Rebecca Horton, 25, Cave City, charging her with Burglary 2nd degree, Assault 4th degree(domestic violence), disorderly conduct second degree, and alcohol intoxication in a public place. Officer Avery was assisted in the investigation by Deputy’s from the Barren County Sheriff’s Department.