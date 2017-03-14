CCPD MAKES DRUG ARREST FOLLOWING COMPLAINT

On Monday, officers with the Cave City Police Department received a complaint of drug activity at the Budget Inn Motel. Upon arrival to the motel officers met Joseph Sherk, Elizabeth Adams and three juveniles who were all residents of the room mentioned in the complaint. Sherk and Adams both consented to officers searching their room for drug related activities. While searching the room officers discovered a baggie containing a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamines, digital scales, multiple plastic bags, glass pipes containing residue, marijuana, and pills identified to be hydrocodones. Both Sherk and Adams were charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, possession of marijuana, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia before being lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Officers on scene were Chief Terrill Riley, Officer Paul Reynolds and Officer Michael Stevenson.