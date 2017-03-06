CCPD MAKES DRUG ARREST

On Sunday, Chief Terrill Riley observed a subject at Minit Mart who he suspected had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. After Officer Michael Stevenson arrived on scene it was confirmed that Tracy Wright had an arrest warrant out of Hart County. While being searched by Officer Stevenson the subject attempted to conceal a plastic bag in his hand. The bag contained a white powdery substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Tracy Wright was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Deg 1st Offense and Contempt of Court before being lodged in Barren County Detention Center.