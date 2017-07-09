CCPD: NOISE COMPLAINT LEADS TO DRUG ARRESTS

on 09/07/2017 |



Complaint for “loud noise” leads to drug arrest.

Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley received a report of loud noise coming form a garage on Grinstead Mill Road. After making contact with the owner, 36 year old William Jason Doyle of Cave City, and a brief investigation, Dyle was arrested. 32 year old Jeremy Marr, of Scottsville, was also arrested and both were charged with Possession Of Methamphetamine and Drug Paraphernalia. Marr was additionally charged with Possession Of A Firearm By Convicted Felon.

Both were lodged into the Barren County Detention Center. Chief Riley was assisted on scene by Officer Joey Judd.