CCPD RELEASE WEEKEND ROAD BLOCK LOCATIONS

Cave City, KY. – Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints on September 1 thru September 5, 2017 through out the city. During the checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Licensing of motor vehicles and operators, Registration and insurance violations, Seat belt and child restraint violations and Motor vehicle equipment violations.

Below is a list of traffic safety checkpoint locations.

400 block of Mammoth Cave Street

800 block of Mammoth Cave Road

Old Lexington Road and Cementery Road

Grindstead Mill Road and Blair Road

Old Horse Cave Road at County Line

Highway 90 and West Estes Road

400 block of North Dixie HWY