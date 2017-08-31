Logo


CCPD RELEASE WEEKEND ROAD BLOCK LOCATIONS

on 08/31/2017 |

Cave City, KY. – Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints on September 1 thru September 5, 2017 through out the city. During the checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Licensing of motor vehicles and operators, Registration and insurance violations, Seat belt and child restraint violations and Motor vehicle equipment violations.

Below is a list of traffic safety checkpoint locations.
400 block of Mammoth Cave Street
800 block of Mammoth Cave Road
Old Lexington Road and Cementery Road
Grindstead Mill Road and Blair Road
Old Horse Cave Road at County Line
Highway 90 and West Estes Road
400 block of North Dixie HWY

