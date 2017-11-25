Logo


CCPD: REPORT OF A WOMAN “HIDING UNDERNEATH A PORCH” LEADS TO THE ARREST OF A CAVE CITY WOMAN

on 11/25/2017 |

Just before 10:00pm Friday night, 911 Dispatch received a report of a female hiding underneath a homeowner’s porch. Officer Chris Edwards with Cave City Police was dispatched to the residence on Grinstead Mill Road and was told by the resident that the woman had fled into a field behind the house, yelling for help. After searching the area, the woman, identified as Krystal Fuentes of Cave City, was found on Doyle Street, hiding behind an air conditioning unit.

While attempting to speak with Fuentes and further investigate the call, she attempted to strike Officer Edwards in the face with an open hand but did not make contact. Officer Edwards gained control of Fuentes and placed her under arrest for Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place, Disorderly Conduct, Menacing, and Resisting Arrest.

Fuentes was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

