CCPD REPORTS ON WEDNESDAY WRECK

on 12/07/2018 |

On Wednesday, Cave City Police Department responded to the area of East Les Turner Rd for a report of a vehicle collision with injuries. Upon arrival Officers discovered a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. The vehicle was occupied by two juveniles. The driver of the vehicle was conscious and did not appear to have any visible injuries. The passenger of the vehicle was unconscious and had a serious head injury from a wooden plank coming through the windshield when the vehicle struck the fence. Cave City Fire Department and Barren County EMS arrived on scene to treat the passenger of the vehicle. Both driver and passenger were transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital for treatment. The passenger of the vehicle was later transported to Vanderbilt Hospital for further treatment. This vehicle collision is still under investigation. Officer Chris Poynter was assisted by Officer Dave Houchens.

