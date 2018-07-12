On Wednesday, Cave City Police Department responded to the area of East Les Turner Rd for a report of a vehicle collision with injuries. Upon arrival Officers discovered a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. The vehicle was occupied by two juveniles. The driver of the vehicle was conscious and did not appear to have any visible injuries. The passenger of the vehicle was unconscious and had a serious head injury from a wooden plank coming through the windshield when the vehicle struck the fence. Cave City Fire Department and Barren County EMS arrived on scene to treat the passenger of the vehicle. Both driver and passenger were transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital for treatment. The passenger of the vehicle was later transported to Vanderbilt Hospital for further treatment. This vehicle collision is still under investigation. Officer Chris Poynter was assisted by Officer Dave Houchens.
CCPD REPORTS ON WEDNESDAY WRECK
on 12/07/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
WOMAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT PULLED OVER WITH METH IN CAR12/07/2018 - 0 Comment
-
GPD MAKE METH ARREST12/07/2018 - 0 Comment
-
Community and Church Events Friday, December 7, 201812/06/2018 - 0 Comment
WILSON EVERETT
Request a Person of the Day
Weather Forecast
Special Statement
- Issued:
- 4:00 AM CST on December 07, 2018
- Expires:
- 3:00 PM CST on December 07, 2018
|
Currently
36°
Overcast
|
Friday 12/07 10%
High 40° / Low 29°
Overcast
|
Saturday 12/08 0%
High 38° / Low 30°
Overcast
|
Sunday 12/09 20%
High 40° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
No Responses to “CCPD REPORTS ON WEDNESDAY WRECK”