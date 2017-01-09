CCPD RESPOND TO HIT AND RUN

On Saturday, January 7, 2017 Cave City officers were dispatched to the intersection of Happy Valley Street and Glenwood Court because of an accident. Once on scene officers learned that it was a hit and run and that the vehicle had fled into the Glenwood Apt Complex. Officer Michael Stevenson located the vehicle parked on Marina Ct. The driver of the vehicle, Jessie Craine admitted to fleeing from the scene of the accident because he had been drinking. Jessie Craine was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of accident-failure to render aid or assistance, DUI 2nd Aggravated, driving on DUI suspended license 1st Aggravated and display or possession of cancelled or fictitious operator license. The suspect also had an outstanding warrant out of Todd County. Officer Stevenson was assisted on scene by Officer James Roberts.