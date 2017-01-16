CCPD: THREE ARRESTED FOR “FIRING WEAPONS” OUT OF THEIR VEHICLE

Around 9:15 Sunday night, Cave City Officers were notified by dispatch of a a black passenger car traveling Westbound on HWY70 firing weapons out of the vehicle. Contact with the vehicle was made at 302 Duke St. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Frank Huskey II of Bowling Green, KY; Cormon Huskey of Horse Cave, KY and Blake Lawler of Cave City, KY.

An investigation, at the scene, led to the discovery of two handguns concealed in the vehicle and synthetic marijuana. The driver, Frank Huskey II was also determined to be driving under the influence, after conducting field sobriety tests.

Frank Huskey II was placed under arrest by Officer Chris Edwards and charged with DUI, 2 counts of concealed deadly weapon and wanton endangerment 1st degree. Cormon Huskey was placed under arrest by Officer James Roberts and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, 2 counts of concealed deadly weapon, possession of a handgun by convicted felon, and persistent felony offender. Blake Lawler was placed under arrest by Officer Michael Stevenson and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree, 2 counts of concealed deadly weapon, and possession of synthetic drugs.

All three subjects were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.





