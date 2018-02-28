CCPD: THREE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BURGLARY

on 02/28/2018 |

Cave City Police Department wraps up Burglary investigation.

On Valentine’s Day, Officer Paul Reynolds, with Cave City Police, responded to the Masonic Lodge in reference to a burglary. Immediately beginning an investigation, Officer Reynolds ultimately secured arrest warrants in connection with the burglary.

Three Cave City men have been arrested on the warrants. Todd Oom has been charged with Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000. The other two, Michael Abney and Laymon Riggs have been charged with Burglary 3rd Degree. Abney was also served with a Hart County warrant for Burglary 3rd Degree.

All three were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.