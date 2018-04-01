CCPD: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST

on 01/04/2018 |

From Cave City Police:

Cave City Police Officer Paul Reynolds arrested 27 year old Alisha Thomas of Cave City on Wednesday night. Officer Reynolds observed Thomas operating a vehicle with its rear license plate not illuminated. After a traffic stop on Thomas and a brief investigation she was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, rear license plate not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. Thomas was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by Officer Michael Stevenson.