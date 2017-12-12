CCPD: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO ARREST

on 12/12/2017 |

On Sunday December 10th, around 430 pm SGT James Roberts with the City Police Department observed a Black 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt traveling South on Dixie Highway with an inadequate silencer. Upon stopping the vehicle and making contact with the driver SGT. Roberts could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. When asked about the odor the driver stated that he had smoked one joint while driving approximately 30 minutes prior to being stopped. After conducting standardized field sobriety test SGT. Roberts placed Johnny Nunn III of Cave City under arrest for operating motor vehicle under the influence 1st degree aggravating circumstances, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended license, and inadequate silencer.