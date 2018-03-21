Logo


CCPD: TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG TRAFFICKING ARREST

on 03/21/2018

On Monday night, Cave City Officer Mark Johnson saw a 2006 gold Ford on South Dixie Hwy with only headlight, cracked windshield and excessive window tint.  Officer Johnson made a traffic stop and the driver, 22 year old Jessee Guthrie, of Edmonton, pulled over in the parking lot of Minit Mart.

When asked for his license and insurance, Officer Johnson says that Guthrie appeared to be extremely nervous and began frantically searching in his center console.  When Officer Johnson positioned himself so he could see inside the console, Guthrie immediately closed it.  Dispatch confirmed that Guthrie did have an active Metcalfe County warrant.

Guthrie gave consent to a vehicle search, and Officer Johnson located two large bags containing marijuana, several other large bags with a small amount of marijuana inside and digital scales.

Guthrie was placed under arrest and charged with One Headlight, Obstructed Windshield, Failure Of Non-Owner To Maintain Insurance, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Excessive Window Tint, No Registration Plates, Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess, Trafficking In Marijuana Under 8 Ounces. He was then transported to Barren County Detention Center.

