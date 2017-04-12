CCPD: TRAFFIC VIOLATION AND A TIP LEAD TO TWO WEEKEND ARRESTS

on 12/04/2017 |

Just past 8:30 Saturday night, a traffic stop was made on a 1999 Chevy Camaro after Cave City Police Officer Chris Edwards saw the car not come to a complete stop at the intersection of Sturgeon Street and Northside Estates. Along with not having a valid driver’s license, the driver was cited for traffic violations. When the driver began display what the officer described as “nervous behavior” they were asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle. The passenger, Douglas Pennycuff, then spoke up and admitted to having possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, two glass pipes and two syringes inside the vehicle. Pennycuff was arrested and charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. Officer Edwards was assisted on scene by SGT. James Roberts and Officer Paul Reynolds.

Then around midnight, Officer Paul Reynolds got the call that a “wanted person” was at the Shell station. Officers made contact with the man, identified as 39 year old Peter Fauber, at the conveience store and dispatch confirmed he did have an active warrant for Assault 2nd Degree. Once taken into custody, Fauber was searched and officers recovered a small bag of meth in a cigarette pack. Additionally Fauber was charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication.. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by Officer Chris Edwards.

Both individuals were taken to and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.