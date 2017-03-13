Logo


CCPD WELCOME THEIR NEWEST OFFICER

03/13/2017
Cave City Police welcome their newest officer.

Chief Terrill Riley stood proud as he and the entire department introduced their new officer, K9 Jax Friday morning. Jax is a German Shepard Czechoslovakian mix and seems to fit right in at the department.
Chief Terrill Riley said getting a K9 for the department is something he has wanted to do since he became Chief:

Jax’s handler is Officer Paul Reynolds and he brings five years of experience to the position. Officer Reynolds has been with Jax for about a week and the two have hit it off. While Jax is trained to listen to Officer Reynolds only, Chief Riley says Jax is trained to be able to identify a police uniform

Officer Reynolds says he feels the department got the pick of the litter, as Jax was the trainer’s personal dog

Jax will assist police with a variety of cases, including narcotics investigations.

Officer Reynolds and K9 Officer Jax

