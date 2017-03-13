CCPD WELCOME THEIR NEWEST OFFICER

Cave City Police welcome their newest officer.

Chief Terrill Riley stood proud as he and the entire department introduced their new officer, K9 Jax Friday morning. Jax is a German Shepard Czechoslovakian mix and seems to fit right in at the department.

Chief Terrill Riley said getting a K9 for the department is something he has wanted to do since he became Chief:

Jax’s handler is Officer Paul Reynolds and he brings five years of experience to the position. Officer Reynolds has been with Jax for about a week and the two have hit it off. While Jax is trained to listen to Officer Reynolds only, Chief Riley says Jax is trained to be able to identify a police uniform



Officer Reynolds says he feels the department got the pick of the litter, as Jax was the trainer’s personal dog

Jax will assist police with a variety of cases, including narcotics investigations.