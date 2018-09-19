CCPD’S K-9 JAX SENSES DRUGS, INDIANA WOMAN IN BARREN JAIL

on 09/19/2018 |

On Monday, Cave City Police Department Officer Paul Reynolds observed a white Ford Box truck traveling on Mammoth Cave Road with an expired license plate and an unsecured rear door. Upon conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle and upon further investigation, Officer Reynolds deployed K9 “Jax” on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted that resulted in the finding of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and multiple documents of another individuals personal identifying information. After a brief investigation, it was discovered that the personal documents and other items, including the box truck, had been stolen from an individual in Florida.

Officer Reynolds arrested the driver, Lisa Davidson, of Indianapolis Indiana on multiple charges including Failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no other state registration receipt, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree-1st offense-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, theft of identify of another without consent, and receipt of credit in violation of KRS 434.570 & 434.610. Officer Reynolds was assisted in the investigation by Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force and by the Kentucky State Police. Davidson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.