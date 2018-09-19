Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CCPD’S K-9 JAX SENSES DRUGS, INDIANA WOMAN IN BARREN JAIL

on 09/19/2018 |

On Monday, Cave City Police Department Officer Paul Reynolds observed a white Ford Box truck traveling on Mammoth Cave Road with an expired license plate and an unsecured rear door. Upon conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle and upon further investigation, Officer Reynolds deployed K9 “Jax” on the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted that resulted in the finding of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and multiple documents of another individuals personal identifying information. After a brief investigation, it was discovered that the personal documents and other items, including the box truck, had been stolen from an individual in Florida.

Officer Reynolds arrested the driver, Lisa Davidson, of Indianapolis Indiana on multiple charges including Failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, no other state registration receipt, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree-1st offense-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, theft of identify of another without consent, and receipt of credit in violation of KRS 434.570 & 434.610. Officer Reynolds was assisted in the investigation by Detectives with the Barren River Drug Task Force and by the Kentucky State Police. Davidson was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CCPD’S K-9 JAX SENSES DRUGS, INDIANA WOMAN IN BARREN JAIL”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

DELBERT GRAY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/19 20%
High 92° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 09/20 10%
High 92° / Low 71°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 09/21 40%
High 87° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.