Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CDC REPORTS TWO CASES OF INFLUENZA IN KENTUCKY

on 09/16/2017 |

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) reports two cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza, indicating the presence of flu activity in Kentucky.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends flu vaccine for all individuals aged six months of age and older. People who are strongly encouraged to receive the flu vaccine because they may be at higher risk for complications or negative consequences include:
∙ Children age six months through 59 months;
∙ Women who are or will be pregnant during the influenza season;
∙ Persons 50 years of age or older;
∙ Persons with extreme obesity (Body Mass Index of 40 or greater);
∙ Persons aged six months and older with chronic health problems;
∙ Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities;
∙ Household contacts (including children) and caregivers of children aged ≤59 months
(i.e., aged

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CDC REPORTS TWO CASES OF INFLUENZA IN KENTUCKY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Today is DOUG AND MARTHA HAWKS  Day on WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
76°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 09/16 0%
High 85° / Low 62°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 09/17 10%
High 84° / Low 63°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Monday 09/18 10%
High 84° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.