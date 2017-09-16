CDC REPORTS TWO CASES OF INFLUENZA IN KENTUCKY

on 09/16/2017 |

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) reports two cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza, indicating the presence of flu activity in Kentucky.

The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends flu vaccine for all individuals aged six months of age and older. People who are strongly encouraged to receive the flu vaccine because they may be at higher risk for complications or negative consequences include:

∙ Children age six months through 59 months;

∙ Women who are or will be pregnant during the influenza season;

∙ Persons 50 years of age or older;

∙ Persons with extreme obesity (Body Mass Index of 40 or greater);

∙ Persons aged six months and older with chronic health problems;

∙ Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities;

∙ Household contacts (including children) and caregivers of children aged ≤59 months

(i.e., aged