Cecil Alene Brown, 88, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, April 10th, suddenly at her residence in Tompkinsville, KY .

Cecil was born in Monroe County , KY, May 31, 1928, daughter of the late Alta (Blythe) and Dewey Head.

Other than her parents and husband, Floyd Brown she was preceded in death by, her son, Roger Brown, sisters, Georgia Myatt & Betty Butler & brothers, Tommy & Edward Head. She married Floyd Brown December 17, 1947, who preceded her in death September 3, 1992. She was a Kindergarten Teachers Assistant, worked at William B. Harlin Library & at local Garment factories. She was a member of Tompkinsville 1st Baptist Church.

Cecil is survived by

two daughters, Sue, wife of Donald Frazier, of Glasgow, KY;

Patsy, wife of David Witty, of Glasgow, KY;

a son,George, husband of Judy Brown, of Tompkinsville, KY;

two sisters, Isa Richardson, of Indianapolis, IN; Eva Bryant, of Indianapolis, IN.

three brothers, Paul Head, of Tompkinsville, KY; Jack Head, of Tompkinsville, KY; J.D. Head, of Indianapolis, IN; 8 Grandchildren, 4 Great-Grandchildren & 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Wednesday, April 12th, .

Visitation, Tuesday 4-8 PM. and Wednesday 6 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .

Interment at Center Point Cemetery Monroe County, KY.

Donations requested to St. Jude or Center Point Cemetery