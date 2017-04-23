Cecil Edward Emmitt, 82 of Glasgow, died Friday, April 21, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Charlie Emmitt and Thelma Thomas Furlong. Cecil was a truck driver for over 40 years, and retired from Shell Oil Company after 20 years of driving. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Darlene Corbin and Peggy Ritter of Glasgow; 2 sons, Rick Emmitt and Chad Emmitt (Megan) both of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Paige Gardner (Todd), Sam and Sawyer Emmitt all of Glasgow and Chase Emmitt of Burkesville; 1 great grandchild, Mason Garrett of Glasgow; 2 brothers Gilbert Emmitt and Curtis Eugene Emmitt (Kay) both of Glasgow. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his 1st wife Juanita Harp Emmitt and a brother William Dee Emmitt.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Monday, April 24, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 5:00pm Sunday at the funeral home.