Cecil Elmore Wilson age 82 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at his home. He was the son of the late Lenus and Lorene Shirley Wilson. He was retired from Metcalfe County Farm Supply and worked for many years at National Brush Lumber Company in Glasgow. He was also a retired farmer.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Murriel Brown Wilson. Besides his wife he is survived by five children; Larry Wilson of Edmonton, Sharon Kingrey and husband Jackie of Summer Shade, Marty Wilson and companion Becky of Edmonton, Tony Wilson of Edmonton and Graylin Wilson and wife Mary Ann of Hiseville. Eleven grandchildren; Christie (Sean) Anderson, Brandy Morgan, Chad (Sharon) Wilson, Amy (Danny) Neal, Emily (Jason) Manning, Anthony Wilson, Tonya (Joshua) French, Jonathan (Crystal) Kingrey, Jordan Kingrey, Lauren Bridgewater and Morgan Hurt. Eighteen great grandchildren; Adam, Elizabeth and William Decker, Konnor and Kelsea Anderson, Addison Morgan, Sophia and Lillian Wilson, Hannah, Jackson, Braxton Wilson. Carly Manning, Jacob Wilson, Benjamin, Beckham, Beatrice Kingrey, Enoch and Emery Bridgewater. Five brothers and sisters. Wayne (Janice) Wilson of Edmonton. Delsie Jessee of Edmonton, Elsie (Gearon) Norris of Edmonton, Pat (Shelley) Wilson of Columbia and Patricia Gaskins of Edmonton. Several other brother and sister in laws. Lois Wilson of Fairplay, Shirlie Wilson of Indiana, Edward and Margie Reed of Edmonton and Patsy Harper of Edmonton.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers. Curtis, Dave and Tommy Wilson.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday and after 9:00 AM Sunday at the funeral home.