CECIL JERRY “CJ” FAULKNER

on 02/14/2018 |

Cecil Jerry “C.J.” Faulkner, age 88, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday, February 11, 2018, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was retired from Kentucky Stone and a member of Woodsonville Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Willie Lee Faulkner and the late Ella B. Mansfield Faulkner and husband to the late Gertrude Coats Faulkner.

He is survived by four daughters, Jan Waggoner, Rowletts, KY, Sond Faulkner, Toledo, OH, Kaye Faulkner, Rowletts, KY, Lisa Faulkner, Munfordville, KY; four sons, Billy Faulkner and wife Dorothy, Indianapolis, IN, Terry Faulkner, Louisville, KY, David Faulkner and wife Sheila Jean, Cave City, KY, Larry Faulkner, Elizabethtown, KY; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son Jerry Faulkner, daughter in law Jeanette Faulkner, sister Melba Stewart and brother Winford Faulkner, grandchildren, Martisha Gaines and Teri Elizabeth Faulkner.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, February 16, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Woodsonville Baptist Church.  Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Woodsonville Baptist Church. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY.

