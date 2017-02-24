Cecile Wilson Minyard, age 76, of New Grove, KY departed this life on Thursday, February 23, 2017 in Brownsville, KY. The Edmonson County native was born November 3, 1939 to the late Leslie James Wilson and Eunice Ruth Lindsey Wells. She was married to her best friend, Nelson Minyard, who survives.

Cecile worked for Brownsville Manufacturing as a seamstress; was a housekeeper for WKU and was also the former owner and operator of Minyard’s Grocery. She was also a member of New Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory one son, Jeff Minyard (Billie Jo) of New Grove, KY; six grandchildren, Jordan Newton (Sean), Jake Taylor, Weston Hodges, Josh Hodges, Clay Hodges and Gracie Hodges; two great grandchildren, Kenlei Newton and Easton Newton; five brothers, Ervin Wilson (Sam), L.J. Wilson, Eddie Wilson (Kim), Lennie Wilson and Timmy Wilson (Maria); four sisters, Lou Wolfe (Doug), Tresea VanMeter (Hank), Robin Cassady and Julie Decker (Brian) and a step mother, Virginia Wilson. She was also preceded in death by one son, Ricky Minyard, one brother, Larry Wells and one sister, Frances Dewitt.

Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 pm, Saturday, February 25, 2017

9 am – 8 pm, Sunday, February 26, 2017

9 – 11 am, Monday, February 27, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Monday, February 27, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel