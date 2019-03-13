Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CEDRIC LYNN SHANNON

on 03/13/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Mr. Cedric Lynn Shannon, 38, of Lawrenceville, GA, died on March 7, 2019.

Mr. Shannon was a native of Glasgow, KY and the son of Terry Shannon & Denise Stonewall.  He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.  Cedric owned and operated his own carpentry and lawn care business.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Arthur Tubby Sanderson and McKinley and Helen Stonewall.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his spouse, Lauren; his children Riahna and Cedric, Jr.; siblings, Tanya, Latrice and Raven; his grandmother, Virginia Ruth Shannon; his niece; Brookelynn; several aunts and uncles;  and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY with Rev. Dr. Ronald D. Dunnigan, Pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Lawrenceville, Ga officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 also at First Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CEDRIC LYNN SHANNON”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

THELMA WILLIAMS

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:04 PM CDT on March 13, 2019
Expires:
7:00 PM CDT on March 14, 2019
Clear
Currently
65°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 03/13 60%
High 70° / Low 58°
Chance of Rain
Thunderstorm
Thursday 03/14 90%
High 70° / Low 42°
Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 03/15 10%
High 48° / Low 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.