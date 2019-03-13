on 03/13/2019 |

Mr. Cedric Lynn Shannon, 38, of Lawrenceville, GA, died on March 7, 2019.

Mr. Shannon was a native of Glasgow, KY and the son of Terry Shannon & Denise Stonewall. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Lawrenceville. Cedric owned and operated his own carpentry and lawn care business.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Arthur Tubby Sanderson and McKinley and Helen Stonewall.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his spouse, Lauren; his children Riahna and Cedric, Jr.; siblings, Tanya, Latrice and Raven; his grandmother, Virginia Ruth Shannon; his niece; Brookelynn; several aunts and uncles; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Glasgow, KY with Rev. Dr. Ronald D. Dunnigan, Pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Lawrenceville, Ga officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 also at First Baptist Church.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.