CHALLENGES AHEAD FOR AMBULANCE BOARD

on 11/29/2018 |

The Barren-Metcalfe EMS Board met Wednesday evening. In recent weeks, the board has approved new bylaws to address the dispute of what entity should pay remaining deficit amounts using the cost-accounting methodology of Barren County’s Taxing District Board and TJ Samson Hospital paying the difference. There is, still nearly $86,000 that has not been paid, and it is becoming an issue. Those amounts were unpaid during a period where the taxing district’s board disputed that they should not pay for runs that occurred in Metcalfe County. The new bylaws resolve that issue, moving forward, but there’s still an unpaid tab, so to speak. In order to buy time to resolve the issue, the Ambulance Board approved a motion to apply for a $100,000 line of credit as a safety net. The nearly $86,000 tab is, by Barren County’s methodology, disputed deficits they claim occurred from ambulance runs in Metcalfe County, and therefore would violate the “taxation without representation” principle of the newly created taxing district in Barren County. Under the new bylaws, TJ Samson would be this amount plus 20% of the deficit. TJ Samson has not obligated themselves to this previous, unpaid debt.

In other items, Executive Director Charlie O’Neal says he believes it’s time to be looking at the possibility of moving the current East Main Street Facility. Water leaks and structural deficiencies are creating problems for the operation and costs are continuing to be incurred with repairs.

      112918oneal


The board voted to allow O’Neal to look into prospective sites and options moving forward.

No Responses to “CHALLENGES AHEAD FOR AMBULANCE BOARD”

Please Leave a Reply

