CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL BANQUET SELLS OUT

Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet boasts sell out crowd and recognizes local achievement. Outgoing Chamber President Robert Oliver was the emcee of last night’s annual Chamber banquet. Oliver began by noting several events that he feels have upstaged him during this past year, including the end of Black Sabbath, the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series and his take on why Kanye West finally went off the deep end.

Glasgow B&PW Club sponsored the first award of “Administrative Professional of The Year”, which went to Jeanie Casteel who works at the Barren County Ag Extension Office. Casteel has been there for 31 years and was noted as having exceptional customer service to everyone that comes in the office, unwavering dedication and that her loyalty and eagerness were evident every day she was at work.

Up next was the “Ambassador of the Year” award which went to Katie Hawks.

Barren County is known for its excellence in agriculture and the Chamber recognizes its contributions both in and off the field to the entire county. Presented annually, the “Farmer of the Year” award was presented to Southern States and went to Richard and Sharon Mattingly with Malvern farms.

When it comes to local car dealerships, Bailey Gibson has certainly changed with the times, invested money in the community, expanded their dealership and as of now they employ 26 people. Wes Royse presented Bailey Gibson with this year’s “Small Business of the Year” award. In 1975, a young ambitious Danny Gibson began working for Peterson Buick. Just two years later, he owned stock in the company and five years after that he became partners with Marshall Bailey and Bailey Gibson was formed. This month they celebrate their 35th anniversary.

The Chamber represents all businesses, that’s the take of incoming president Bill Prather:

It is this role that inspires people to do what they can to help the people and the community as a whole. The “Ernie Awards” were up next. These awards go to individuals who earn them by showing interest and dedication to the community by being involved. The first award went to Dr. Mark Myers. The Glasgow dentist has been a past president of Rotary and the Glasgow Golf and Country Club and was recently elected to the National University of Kentucky Alumni Association Board of Directors. The next recipient was Kelly McKay, who is on air with Commonwealth Broadcasting. McKay was recognized for her tremendous support of the shop local movement as well as her work with the Boys and Girls Club and Kids on the Block.

Next up was the “Sybil Leamon Volunteer of the Year” award, whose namesake was a Chamber Ambassador and continuously supported Chamber activities. Presented by Sybil’s grandchildren, this year’s award went to Whitney Honeycutt of Big Meadow Oil.

Oliver says the Chamber does so much and these volunteers are why the Chamber has been so successful:

“Outstanding Citizen of the Year” is an award given to an individual who has gone above, and beyond, to do what they could to make this community a better place. The driving force behind the Glasgow Dog Park, Krissie Coe Fields earned this year’s award.

Sponsored by Goodman Automotive, the next award was for “Protogenia Woman of Achievement”, which honors women who attain and personify the highest level of professional excellence and celebrates the potential of all women to be valuable members and leader s of the community. This year’s award goes to the dynamic duo of Big Meadow Oil, Sheila Pruitt and Betty Gentry. These two women co-founded Big Meadow Oil in 1981. With no formal business training, they decided to start a farm supply store in Big Meadow and literally built the business from the first cement block up. Gentry told WCLU News that when it comes to being a woman in business, things have changed so much over the years and are much better than they were.



Gentry said it is so important to tell little girls that they can grow up to be anything they want to be.

The final award was the “Distinguished Service Award” and went to Vonda Pace. Pace served as the Chamber treasurer for the past twelve years and was honored for her hundreds of hours spent developing a new way for the Chamber to track their finances and as Ernie said, keeping his fat out of the frying pan.

Incoming President Bill Prather wrapped up the event by sharing his theme for 2017- “Making A Difference”. Prather says it is up to all of us:

2017 President Bill Prather

Prather will serve throughout 2017 and is the President and CEO of Farmer’s Rural Electric.