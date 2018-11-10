CHAMBER OF COMMERCE TO HOLD A POLITICAL FORUM

on 10/11/2018 |

The Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce is planning a political forum to be held some time before the November 6th election. According to a press release, The Glasgow/Barren County Chamber Community Development Division is planning a Candidate’s forum for the November 6, 2018 elections.

The Forum Committee will meet at 4 p.m., today in the Chamber Office. Chamber members are invited to join with the community development committee to share ideas on how to present the forum. No date, time, or location has been set at this time.

