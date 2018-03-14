CHAMBER WARNS OF BOGUS EMAILS THAT COULD ARRIVE IN YOUR INBOX

on 03/14/2018 |

Check your email, before you check your email.

You may be accustomed to seeing emails from the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce Office in your inbox, however recently spam emails have been arriving that appear to be from the chamber, but they are not. The emails could have “service report” in the subject line and in the body of the email there is a a link to supposed invoice. Do not click the link.

Chamber Executive VP Ernie Myers says these emails are spam and have no connection to the GBC Chamber of Commerce. On occasion the Chamber will issue an invoice by email, but only when requested. As a general rule you will not receive any invoices from the Glasgow- Barren County Chamber of Commerce by email.

Please use caution when opening these bogus emails.