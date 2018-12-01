CANDLER DALE LYONS

on 01/12/2018 |

Candler F. Dale Lyons, 19, of Glasgow, KY entered into rest on Thursday, January 11, 2018. He was born on August 5, 1998 and was of the Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his grandfather William C. “Bill” Lyons.

Survivors include his father Jeff Lyons (Susan); mother Heather Payne (Charlie); grandmother Margie Lyons; grandfather Rick Miller; sister Kristen Knight; brothers, Chance and Ridge Isenberg and Aiden Neagle; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family chose cremation. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.