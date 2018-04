CHANGE IN LOCATION FOR GLASGOW/ METCALFE COUNTY BASEBALL GAME TODAY

on 04/27/2018 |

***UPDATE*** THE GLASGOW/METCALFE COUNTY BASEBALL GAME WILL BE PLAYED AT GLASGOW INSTEAD OF METCALFE COUNTY.

IN HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL TODAY…GLASGOW HOSTS BARREN COUNTY AT AMERICAN LEGION PARK IN A MAKE UP GAME FROM EARLIER THIS WEEK. JOE MYERS AND BRUCE TRABUE WILL HAVE LIVE COVERAGE STARTING AT 4:55 ON 1490 WCLU AND ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. GAME TIME IS SET FOR 5:00.

IN OTHER SOFTBALL ACTION TODAY…CAVERNA GOES TO ADAIR COUNTY; HART COUNTY IS ON THE ROAD AT NORTH BULLITT; EDMONSON COUNTY TRAVELS TO GRAYSON COUNTY; METCALFE COUNTY PLAYS AT CAMPBELLSVILLE; AND MONROE COUNTY VISITS RUSSELLVILLE.

AND IN BASEBALL THIS AFTERNOON…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO METCALFE COUNTY; CAVERNA HOSTS HART COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES JOHN HARDIN; AND ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE PLAYS AT SOUTH WARREN.