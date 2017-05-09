Logo


CHANGE OF VENUE GRANTED IN MURDER TRIAL

on 09/05/2017 |

Pretrial publicity leads to change of venue.

Timothy Madden, the Allen County man who has been charged in connection with the November 2015 death of Gabbi Doolin, will not be tried in Allen County. Madden was arrested after the 7 year old girl was found dead near Allen County-Scottsville High School, while a football game was being played at the school, on charges of Murder, Kidnapping, Rape 1st Degree and Sodomy 1st Degree

Travis Lock, who represents Madden, says that the amount of media coverage has led to a community bias and many people had already made up their minds that he was guilty, thus preventing him from getting a fair trial in Allen County. Lock’s statements were backed up with a survey data.

The trial date has been set for late February of next year. Madden is currently being held in the Barren County Detention Center on a $1million bond.

