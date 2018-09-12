Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHANGES COMING TO RENEW PERSONALIZED PLATES

on 12/09/2018 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a change is coming for people looking to renew personalized license plates.
The Transportation Cabinet says personalized plates will transition to a birth month expiration next year to comply with action by state lawmakers. Officials say the change brings personalized plates in line with standard-issue plates.
Currently, personalized plates expire annually on Dec. 31 and applicants must renew their registration at their county clerk’s office between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31.
Beginning in January, people with January, February or March birthdays will renew personalized plates in person or online anytime between their birth month and April 30, 2019. All others will renew by the last day of their birth month.
By 2020, all applicants will renew by the last day of their birth month.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHANGES COMING TO RENEW PERSONALIZED PLATES”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

WILSON EVERETT

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
37°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/09 10%
High 37° / Low 22°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 12/10 10%
High 42° / Low 18°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 12/11 10%
High 44° / Low 30°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.