CHANGES COMING TO RENEW PERSONALIZED PLATES

12/09/2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a change is coming for people looking to renew personalized license plates.

The Transportation Cabinet says personalized plates will transition to a birth month expiration next year to comply with action by state lawmakers. Officials say the change brings personalized plates in line with standard-issue plates.

Currently, personalized plates expire annually on Dec. 31 and applicants must renew their registration at their county clerk’s office between Nov. 15 and Dec. 31.

Beginning in January, people with January, February or March birthdays will renew personalized plates in person or online anytime between their birth month and April 30, 2019. All others will renew by the last day of their birth month.

By 2020, all applicants will renew by the last day of their birth month.