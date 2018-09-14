on 09/14/2018 |

Chapatcha (Pat) May Gaunce was born on September 29, 1937 in Connersville, Ky. Pat peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Joyfully, she is pain free and her body is whole once again in heaven where we know she heard our Heavenly Father say, “Well done good and faithful servant.”

Pat was a devoted wife of sixty years to her husband, Wayne. Pat was the best mother to her three children who she loved so very much; Patrick Gaunce of Glasgow, KY, Kevin (Jennifer) Gaunce of Paducah, KY, and Paige (Mike) Benson of Dickson, TN. She was an amazing grandmama to eight grandchildren who she adored; Hannah, Rebecca, Joshua, Caleb, Zach, Taylor, Nate, and Preston.

She was a member of Glasgow Baptist Church where she attended the Messengers Sunday school class with her “sisters”.

She is proceeded in death by her mother, Sylvia Duckworth; father, Zenius May; and several aunts and an uncle. She is survived by her husband, three children, eight grandchildren, one aunt, and many cousins.

Pat lived a life pleasing to the Lord. She was faithful, forgiving, loving, kind, patient, and generous. She lived loving and encouraging others so well. Her family, friends, and even strangers were impacted by her kind and gentle spirit.

The last seven years she lived with a disease that she didn’t choose. She didn’t choose, but she did accept; she didn’t quit, but she did persevere; she didn’t fight, but she was content; she didn’t battle, but she did trust.

Philippians 1:21 “For to live is Christ to die is gain”. The life Pat lived, although heavy with suffering these last few years, was impactful to the message of Christ. These years strengthened her faith and allowed her to be such a witness for The Lord. Pat longed for the day when her death on earth would bring her face to face with her Savior in Heaven. It did and she now has claimed that to die truly is gain.

Her family appreciates the love, prayers and kindness from her family and friends, church family, doctors, nurses, hospice, and the many caregivers she had over the years.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 18th at the Glasgow Baptist Church with her son Kevin Gaunce officiating. Visitation will be at the Glasgow Baptist Church on Monday from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Tuesday morning from 10:00am until time for the service. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow Barren County, 100 Cheatham St., Glasgow, KY 42141.