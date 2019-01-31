Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHARITY HOLLON TOMLIN

on 01/31/2019 |

Charity Hollon Tomlin age 90 departed this life on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at her home. She is the daughter of the late General Hollon and Stella Hatton Hollon. Charity was a homemaker and of the Baptist Faith.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Gibson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and after 9:00 AM Saturday at the funeral home.

She is survived by three daughters; Sharon (Robert) Eder of Indianapolis, Indiana, Pam (Leon) Gibson of Edmonton and Cheryl (David) Bolding of Tennessee. One sister Pauline Sewell of Ohio. Eleven grandchildren, three step grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, five step great grandchildren, and eight great great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is preceded her husband Bro. Roy Tomblin, two brothers George and Bennie Hollon.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHARITY HOLLON TOMLIN”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JENNIFER FREEMAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:00 AM CST on January 31, 2019
Expires:
3:00 PM CST on January 31, 2019
Overcast
Currently
19°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 01/31 0%
High 33° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Friday 02/01 50%
High 41° / Low 34°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/02 10%
High 58° / Low 39°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.