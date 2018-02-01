on 01/02/2018 |

Charles (Chuckie) Jennings Stines, age 40, of Greensburg, formerly of Edmonton, died Sunday, December 31, 2017, at Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, TN.

Born August 4, 1977 in Levittsburg, Ohio, he was a son of John Stines, Edmonton and Cynthia Smith Hicks, Missouri, who survive, and the husband of Crystal Gail Dial Stines, who also survives. They were married for 22 years.

He worked as a machine operator at J L French and was a member of the South Greensburg Baptist Church.

Survivors in addition to his parents and wife, include two daughters, Aubree Rain Stines and Alivia Jolee Stines, Greensburg; two sons Rhett Jennings Stines and George Chance Stines, Greensburg; two brothers Jerry (Maria) Stines, Tompkinsville and Johnie (Jimmie Dawn) Stines, Marrowbone; one grandchild Ashlyn Marie Stines; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother George Robert Stines; paternal grandparents George and Lorene Stines; and maternal grandparents Calvin and Dorothy Smith.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 5, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Dodson officiating. Burial will follow at Metcalfe Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, January 4, 2018, 12:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 5, 2018 after 7:00 a.m. until time of services at noon.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral fund.