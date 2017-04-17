Charles Cropper, 86, of Gamaliel passed away Saturday, April 15 at Signature Healthcare of Monroe in Tompkinsville.

He was born September 25, 1930 in Monroe County, KY to the late Charles Albert Cropper, Sr and Marjorie Emma Cassady Cropper. He was a retired police officer in the cities of Columbia and Gamaliel. He was a member of Gamaliel Baptist Church, Gamaliel Lions Club and previously served on Gamaliel City Council.

He is survived by one son: Rick Cropper Tuttrup and Kennette of California, one step son: Richie Bunch and wife Paddy of Green County, two daughters: Tamara Cropper Saenz and Shannon Cropper Denny both of California, two step daughters: Tonya Bunch of Russell County, Brandy Hancock and husband Barkley of Green County, one nephew: Jack Cropper of Red Boiling Spgs., two nieces: Dean Cropper Cherry of Hardinsburg, KY and Jean Powell Hollis of Red Boiling Spgs., six grandchildren and eight step grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: Sammie Cropper and one sister: Elease Powell.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 19 at 10:00 AM at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday and after 8:00 AM on Wednesday at Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Gamaliel Cemetery.