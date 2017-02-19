Charles D. Gooding, age 69 of Brownsville, KY passed away Friday, February 17, 2017 in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County native was born May 16, 1947 to the late Clarence P. and Mary Earinstean Vincent Gooding and was the husband of Pat Jaggers Gooding, who survives.

Charles was a maintenance worker for Allied Drum and did dozing work. He was of the Baptist faith.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– two daughters, Charla Poteet (Tommy) and Tracy Spencer (Michael) both of Brownsville, KY; one sister, Margaret Ann Hopewell of Louisville, KY; seven grandchildren, Nikki Culbreth (Kyle) of Kyrock, KY, Courtney Jones (Jordan) of Chalybeate, KY, Anthony Hayes (Alex Meredith) of Windyville, KY, Jessica Coy (Coty) of Wingfield, KY, Cody Self of Cave City, KY, Tommy Poteet of Mohawk, KY and Jonathan Logsdon of Wingfield, KY; six great grandchildren, Ryley Jones, Bradien Coy, Lilly Jones, Andrew Basham, Hadlee Hayes and Olivia Culbreth and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Kyrock Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2017

9 am – 8 pm, Monday, February 20, 2017

9 am – 1 pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel