Charles Donald “Donnie” Sharpensteen

on 09/10/2017 |

Charles Donald “Donnie” Sharpensteen, 60 of Munfordville passed away Friday at his home.

He was the son of the late Arthur & Bessie Hawks Sharpensteen.  Donnie was retired from Louisville Bedding in Munfordville and was a member of the Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church.

He is survived by:

One son Kenneth Cook of Lexington

Three daughters-Tina Wilcoxson & hus. Jason of Greensburg

Misty Bailey & hus. Terry of Jonesville

Shannon Shaprensteen & David Daniels of Horse Cave

One brother Lanny Sharpensteen of Jonesville

Six grandchildren Maddie, Lexie, Kylan, Kailynn, Nolyn & Dawson

Funeral services for Donnie Sharpensteen will be 2pm Monday, Sept. 11 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating.  Burial will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 11am-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.  In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sego Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

