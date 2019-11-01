on 01/11/2019 |

Charles Earl “Boodie” McCombs, age 73, of Georgetown, KY, departed his life on Thursday, January 10, 2019. The Edmonson County native was the son of the late Victor and Helen Brooks McCombs.

A “jack-of-all-trades”, he was a former Deputy Jailer and Deputy Sheriff of Edmonson County. In 1988, he moved to Georgetown with his late wife, and worked for the State of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and later retired as a clerk with BP.

He leaves to honor his memory– his wife, Elizabeth Lyman McCombs; children, Leah McCombs of Georgetown, Staci (Robert) Barber of Richmond, Charles (Mike) McCombs, Jr. of Louisville and Jason McCombs of Richmond; step-daughter, Susan (Tara) Lyman of Winchester; sisters, Mary Lee (Tom) Bratcher and Vicki Houchin; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jeremy Allen, Logan Grampp, Eli and Caroline Riney and Anthony Carr and great-grandchildren, Adrienne and Jensen Dugas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn McCombs; and sister, Annelle Mann.

Interment will be in Hill Grove Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 1 pm, Tuesday, January 15, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

MEMORIAL SERVICE

1 pm, Tuesday, January 15, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel