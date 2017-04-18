Logo


CHARLES EDDIE WHITLOW

on 04/18/2017 |
Charles Edward Whitlow 75 of Glasgow died Monday, April 17, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

