Charles Edward Whitlow 75 of Glasgow died Monday, April 17, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.
CHARLES EDDIE WHITLOW
on 04/18/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
Community Calendar Event Tuesday, April 18, 201704/18/2017 - 0 Comment
-
Church Announcement Tuesday, April 18, 201704/18/2017 - 0 Comment
-
BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL YESTERDAY’S SCORES AND TODAY’S ACTION04/18/2017 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.