CHARLES EDGAR STEPHENSON (UPDATED)

on 02/28/2019 |

Charles Edgar Stephenson, 78, of Glasgow, KY passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home.  Born in Barren County, he was the son of the late George Edgar and Nettie Mae (Bowles) Stephenson.  Mr. Stephenson was retired from Easton Axle Corp of Glasgow and attended the Glasgow Wesleyan Church.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Phyllis Stephenson; 1 son, Jason Stephenson and wife Renea of Adolphus, KY; 1 grandson, Cory Stephenson of Adolphus; 3 sisters, Lillian Burris, Beatrice Neal and Barbara Ward all of Glasgow; his “Special Buddy” Chandler Bunch; nieces and nephews; and was “Mr. Charles” to Emma, Mary, Claire and Caleb Warren.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, James and Robert Stephenson and a sister Frances England.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Friday from 2pm until 8pm and Saturday morning until time for the service.

