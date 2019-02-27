Logo


CHARLES EDGAR STEPHENSON

on 02/27/2019 |

Charles Edgar Stephenson 78 of Glasgow died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence. Funeral arrangements for Charles Edgar Stephenson are incomplete but will be announced later by the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

