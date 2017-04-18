CHARLES EDWARD “CHARLIE” WHITLOW (UPDATED)

Charles Edward “Charlie” Whitlow 75 of Glasgow died Monday, April 17, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late James and Edna Brown Whitlow. Mr. Whitlow was a member of the Randolph Baptist Church and a former employee of Eaton’s of Glasgow.

Survivors include 4 daughters Denise Marchelle Edmunds of Glasgow, Tammi Satterfield (Myron) of Bowling Green, KY, Tonya Whitlow of Pearland, TX and Tina Massey of Detroit, MI; his ex-wife Thelma Whitlow of Bowling Green; 5 grandchildren Jatoyri Doolin, Kelvin Edmunds, II, Ambrazia Sublett, JaVaughn Ellis and DaVaughn Ellis; a great grandchild Malaki Doolin; 2 sisters Emma Woolridge and Linda Benbow both of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Joyce Coleman.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, April 21, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Glasgow with burial in the Barlow Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home and on Friday from 9:00am until time for the service at the First Baptist Church.