10/09/2017

Charles Edward Vincent, age 77 of Lindseyville, departed this life on Friday, October 6, 2017 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on August 9, 1940 to the late Owen Edward and Bonnie Jerlene Vincent. He was married to his devoted wife of soon to be sixty years, Nelda Luttrell Vincent, who survives.

Charles was a farmer and worked for years with Cassidy Cherry Furniture. He was a faithful member and deacon of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. Charles blessed countless friends and family members by helping them find the Lord.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— one daughter, Vonnie Priddy (Jeff) of Lindseyville; two sons, Donnie Vincent (Beth) of Sweeden and Ronnie Vincent (Reva) of Brownsville; ten grandchildren, Nicole Arredondo (Gary), Brandon Vincent, Katlyn Watt (Justin), Austin Vincent (Courtney), Cody Wilson (Heather), Danielle Pearson (Daniel), Gabriel Priddy, Justice Priddy, Caden Priddy and Joshua Jones and sixteen great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Jeremy Priddy, and two sisters, Lucy Wright and Bonnie Maurer.

Interment will be in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant Union Building Fund, c/o Jimmie Duvall, 1608 Beaver Dam Church Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171

VISITATION

5 – 8 pm Sunday, October 8, 2017

9 am– 8 pm Monday, October 9, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 -11 am, Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Pleasant Union United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Pleasant Union United Baptist Church