Charles Fisher, 82 of Glasgow, KY died Thursday, November 29, 2018 at his residence. Born in Glasgow, he was a well known painter with King Paint and Paper of Glasgow for many years. He was preceded in death by his wife July 9, 2018 Naomi Ruth Guffey Fisher. He was a Charter member of the Glasgow Bible Church.

Survivors include: 2 daughters Tammy Fisher and Amy Fisher both of Glasgow: 1 son Timmy Fisher wife Amy of Glasgow: 4 grandchildren Kaitlyn Fisher, April Pace, David Allen Pace wife Brittany and Cody Bacon all of Glasgow, 2 great-grandchildren Charles Harrison Pace and Colt Wyatt Pace both of Glasgow.

There will be no services at this time as the family chose cremation. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.