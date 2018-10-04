Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHARLES H HOUK

on 04/10/2018 |

Charles H. Houk, age 79, of Horse Cave, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.  He was a native of Hart County and a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.  He, along with his wife, Martha, managed and operated Houk Farms for 50 years where they had greenhouses, tobacco, dairy and beef cattle.  At a young age, he measured tobacco for the ASCS Office and was named  Young Farmer of the Year in 1971 by the Caverna Jaycees.  In 1975, Charles & Martha received the FHA Family of the Year Award.  He was a past president of the Hart County Farm Bureau, former Board of Directors member of Green River Co-op and was named Top Cabbage Producer in 2002 by Green River Produce.  He was also former president of the Old Iron Antique Tractor Club and was a fabricator of farm equipment.  He loved going to the lake, hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his father, W. W. Houk; a son, David Wayne Houk; and his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Marvin & Mary Jeffries Waters.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Martha Estes Houk, Horse Cave; two daughters, Sarah H. Alvey (Ricky), and Judith H. Jones (Mark), both of Horse Cave; five grandchildren, Thaddeus Highbaugh (Jenn), of Erlanger, Lindsay Gamble (Collin), of Madisonville, Katherine Jones, of Nashville, Quentin Jones and Elizabeth Jones, both of Horse Cave; one great-granddaughter, Elliana Highbaugh, of Erlanger; mother, Myrtle Houk of Munfordville; one brother, Carroll Houk (Marilyn) of Munfordville; one special nephew, Jeffrie Thornsbury (Christine) of Virginia; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Friday, April 13, 2018, at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, the 12th, and at 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to Timberlake Cemetery Foundation, c/o Willie Frances Osborne, 7875 Hardyville Road, Hardyville, Kentucky, 42746.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHARLES H HOUK”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

KENNY HARDIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
49°
Overcast
Overcast
Tuesday 04/10 0%
High 53° / Low 32°
Overcast
Clear
Wednesday 04/11 10%
High 64° / Low 50°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 04/12 0%
High 75° / Low 55°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Tue 10

YMCA Spring N2 Success Membership Promotion

April 9 @ 12:00 AM - April 13 @ 12:00 AM
Tue 10

Driver’s Education Classes

April 10 @ 8:00 AM - May 15 @ 5:00 PM
Tue 10

Grand Open House at the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center

April 10 @ 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

International artist Kelsey Montague will be at Glasgow Middle Schoo

April 11 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thu 12

Summer Fun Fest at the T J Pavilion

April 12 @ 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thu 12

Haywood Volunteer Fire Department Annual Community meeting

April 12 @ 7:00 PM
Sun 15

Glasgow Musicale Chautauqua program

April 15 @ 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.